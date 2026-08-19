Woman Accused of Witchcraft and Set Ablaze By Son Passes Away in Calabar Cross River State

By Leo Igwe

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches is outraged over the death of Atim Emmanuel Akposi, also known as Atim Eyo. Her death underscores the vicious impact of witchcraft suspicion and accusation on innocent lives. Akposi’s son, Emmanuel, accused her of witchcraft. He claimed that the mother was responsible for the death of his child.

Two days ago, August 17, 2026, someone sent AfAW a voice note stating that Emma had set the mum ablaze and that the woman was at the teaching hospital in Calabar fighting for her life. AfAW contacted the woman’s sons John and Eyo who confirmed the story. Family sources said they took her to a community health center and later to Akamkpa hospital then to the teaching hospital in Calabar where she died in the early hours of today

A family member told AfAW that before this incident, Emma had been calling the mother a witch. He claimed that he went to some churches and was told that the mother was a witch. Emma once openly confronted the mother accusing her of witchcraft but the elder brother called him to order.

On that fateful day, that was Friday August 14 2026, Emma entered the mother’s room and tried strangling the mother but the woman resisted him and tried to escape. But he hit her to the ground, poured fuel on her and set her ablaze. Emma fled the community after the incident and has been at large. The Advocacy for Alleged Witches calls for the arrest and prosecution of Emma. State authorities should ensure that he is apprehended and made to answer for his crimes

Mrs Akposi’s death underscores the vicious impact of witchcraft suspicion and accusation on innocent lives and how this ancient superstition motivate people to commit mindless violence in this 21st century. In a month when the international day against witch hunts is observed, the death of Mrs Akposi indicates that witch hunt is being actively prosecuted in families and communities.

AfAW urges Nigerians against accusations of witchcraft and persecution of people so suspected.

Witchcraft accusation is a crime under the law. Witchcraft claims have no basis in reason, science or reality. As in the case of Mrs Akposi, pastors are enablers and sanctioners of witchcraft accusations, witch persecution and witch hunting. They impute witchcraft to families, and use the scriptural verse, Ex 22:18, that says “Suffer not a witch to live” to justify torture, murder and violations.

AfAW enjoins churches in Nigeria to emulate their western counterparts and desist from witch hunting and other superstition based abuses.

Leo Igwe directs the Advocacy for Alleged Witches