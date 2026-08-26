Africans back free movement but wary of migrants
A new Afrobarometer report reveals strong support for cross-border movement across Africa, but also uncovers growing concerns about immigration, jobs, and refugees, even as more Africans consider leaving their home countries in search of economic opportunities abroad. A majority of Africans support the free movement of people across the continent, according to a new Afrobarometer […]
The post Africans back free movement but wary of migrants appeared first on Africa Feeds.