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Africans back free movement but wary of migrants

Elwin Mandowa

A new Afrobarometer report reveals strong support for cross-border movement across Africa, but also uncovers growing concerns about immigration, jobs, and refugees, even as more Africans consider leaving their home countries in search of economic opportunities abroad. A majority of Africans support the free movement of people across the continent, according to a new Afrobarometer […]

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