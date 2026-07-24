African Trade: Bringing AfCFTA Closer to Local Businesses {Business Africa}

Africa’s Economic Ambitions Meet Grassroots Reality

Nearly a decade after the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), many of the small businesses it was designed to empower say its benefits remain out of reach. While the agreement promises a unified market across Africa, entrepreneurs continue to face barriers such as poor infrastructure, complex border procedures, and limited access to trade opportunities, highlighting the gap between policy goals and everyday economic realities.

In an interview with International Trade Centre (ITC) Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton, we examine why many micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) have yet to benefit from the AfCFTA, despite significant progress in implementing the agreement. The discussion also explores how economic diversification, green certifications, and expanded access to trade finance can help African businesses become more competitive and resilient in regional and global markets.

Togo builds local computers to power Africa’s digital future

Elsewhere, Togo is taking steps to strengthen its technology sector, with a local company assembling computers from imported components. The initiative aims not only to boost domestic IT manufacturing but also to train local engineers and create skilled employment, supporting the country’s long-term industrial development.

Recyclers benefit as plastic demand surges amid shortages

In Egypt, meanwhile, the country’s renowned informal recycling hub, “Garbage City,” is experiencing a surge in demand. Disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have limited imports of plastic raw materials, prompting manufacturers to turn to locally recycled plastics and providing an unexpected boost to the recycling industry.