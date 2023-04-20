President Zelensky Invites Nigeria’s President-elect, Tinubu to Ukraine on State Visit

By Charles Nwoke

The President of war-torn Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has congratulated Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his election victory in the just concluded general election in the country.

This was even as Zelensky urged him to visit his war-ravaged country of Ukraine on a state visit.

The congratulatory message is coming two months after the ex-Lagos state governor was declared the winner of the worst controversial presidential election in the history of the country.

Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, who garnered 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes respectively.

In his congratulatory message, Zelenskyy applauded Tinubu over his victory, adding that his war-torn country is ready to strengthen its partnership with Nigeria.

The Ukrainian President also used the chance to extend an invitation to the president-elect to visit Ukraine on a state visit after his swearing-in on May 29.

His letter read, “Please accept my sincere congratulations on your election as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Despite extremely difficult testing times, caused by the full-scale armed aggression of Russia against our state, Ukraine is determined to further strengthen cooperation with Nigeria at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations.

“We are grateful for your country’s support of the Resolution of the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization “Principles of the UN Charter underlying a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

“I count on the active participation of Nigeria in its practical implementation. We see the further provision of global food security, of which Ukraine was and remains a reliable guarantor at the global level, as an important direction of cooperation.

“The fulfilment of this task will be facilitated by the successful implementation of the Ukrainian initiative “Grain from Ukraine”, which is designed to significantly increase the supply of grain to African countries to prevent famine.

“Taking this opportunity, I invite you to pay an official visit to Ukraine at a time convenient for you.

“I am confident that your visit will strengthen the relationship between our countries and contribute to further consolidation of joint efforts of the international community aimed at solving the urgent challenges of today, in particular the aggression caused by Russia regarding the guarantee of world food security.”