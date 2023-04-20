Nigerian Singer Adekunle Gold Celebrates Wife’s Birthday and 10th Year Anniversary

Adekunle Gold, a popular Nigerian singer-songwriter, took to his Instagram account to share his joy in the celebration of his wife, Simi’s 35th birthday and the 10th year anniversary of their first meeting.

He shared a photo of his wife to commemorate their years together. Additionally, he posted a video of their daughter, who wished Simi a happy birthday, and a slide of Simi trying on an expensive-looking piece of jewelry with friends and family.

The singer wrote a heartfelt message to his wife accompanied by the post, which read thus:

“God bless the day I met you at Bogobiri 10 years ago. 10 years of being my magic. I’m grateful for you, for everything you do. Been through it all with you, so as we start to dey chop life now, we go live it up to the fullest. Orente mi, Ati lowo, Ati nile lori, Ati bimo, Alafia njoba ninu ile’wa, Aye wa dun bi oyin. Happy Birthday Girl of my youth.”

Simi and Adekunle Gold got married in a private ceremony in January 2019, after years of keeping their relationship away from the public eye. They welcomed their daughter in June 2020.

The couple’s relationship is considered an inspiration in the Nigerian entertainment industry, as they have maintained a low profile despite their immense popularity.

Fans worldwide have taken to social media to wish Simi a happy birthday and celebrate the couple’s love story.

Credit: bellanaija.com

ENND

Sourced From Nigerian Music