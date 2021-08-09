You are here
Africa North Africa World 

Photos: The huge ancient Egyptian boat used by the pharaohs

Elwin Mandowa , , , , , , ,

– Advertisement –

Egyptian authorities have moved the huge boat used by the pharaohs thousands of years ago to its new home.

The impressive ancient Egyptian boat from the time of the pharaohs was transported to its new home at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza.

The Great Boat of King Khufu which is more than 4,500 years old was discovered virtually intact in 1954.

Egyptian ancient boat
EGYPTIAN MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND ANTIQUITY

It was unearthed in the Great Pyramid in Giza, greater Cairo, which was constructed by King Khufu.

– Advertisement –

King Khufu is believed to have reigned between 2,589-2,566 BC and was known to the ancient Greeks as Cheops.

Ancient Egyptian boat
EGYPTIAN MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND ANTIQUITY

Authorities used heavy machinery to move the wooden boat to its new permanent display home.

The Museum in Giza is due to open this year near the Pyramids.

– Advertisement –

Egyptian boat
EGYPTIAN MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND ANTIQUITY

Egyptian authorities described the ship as a solar boat, built to allow the pharaoh to sail across the skies after his death.

The huge boat according to Egyptian officials ss “the largest and oldest” object made of wood in human history.

EGYPTIAN MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND ANTIQUITY

Egyptian lost city dating back over 3,400 years discovered

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds

Related posts:

Photos: Historic parade held for Egyptian mummies in Cairo American museum returns stolen ancient Egyptian coffin In major archaeological discovery, Egypt shows off dozens of ancient coffins Grand Egyptian Museum opening delays over COVID-19

Powered by YARPP.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.