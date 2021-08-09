You are here
Old woman drops walking aid, busts legworks as she dances with young man, video goes viral

Village Reporter ,
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 hours 31 minutes ago
  • 1

  • An old woman showcased that age is nothing but a number and that she is good at dancing despite being old
  • In an adorable video, the old woman firstly handed her walking aid to a guest and danced with a young man
  • Aside from her amazing footwork, it was her energy and rhythm with the tune in the background that amazed many people

An old woman has impressed many people on social media with her beautiful dancing.

The woman showed that age is just a number as she stole the show and hearts while at a dance with a young man.

The lady dazzled people present at the place with her footworks
Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @upworthy
Source: Instagram

A video shared on Instagram by @upworthy showed the woman as she handed her walking aid to a guest present at the event and joined a man to dance.

To the surprise of the man, she followed effortlessly to the rhythm of the song playing in the background.

The old woman matched his every move with beautiful footwork that left the mouths of guests present hanging.

Watch the video below:

People loved her energetic performance

@happyangelsdancing stated:

“Go Abuela!!! you have more spu*nk than I do. When the heart us willing, the body will follow! Loving this!!”

@hardenvenita said:

“Hey now Mamacita when I grow up I want to be just like you you go lady wow you got some moves.”

@throughlymily commented:

“This is so lovely! It puts a smile on my face. Forever Young.”

@lizstatz7 reacted:

“Go Mama!! Can’t ever forget how to dance!”

Old woman stuns people with fine dance moves to popular hip hop song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old woman had busted cool dance moves to a popular hip hop song by Madonna.

At a point during her performance, she did a breakdance with her two hands. Other old women joined in and it became a group performance.

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said it showed the importance of having a club experience while one is still young.

Source: Legit Nigeria

