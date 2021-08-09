Triumphant return for Zango after giving Burkina Faso its first Olympic medal

Hugues-Fabrice Zango, Burkina Faso’s first Olympic medallist has returned home from the Tokyo games. Zango arrived at the Ouagadougou International Airport to a warm welcome from his compatriots Sunday evening.

The Burkinabe athlete competed in the men’s triple jump final, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. It was his nation’s tenth Olympic appearance.

“All the people believed in it and all the people supported me. I did not receive any negative comments about this dream. And this dream has become reality. We have the first Olympic medal for Burkina Faso. The counter (for medals, ed) is now open and I know that I and future generations will perhaps win even more in other upcoming events.” an elated Zango said in his first comments on his return.

Bronze medallist in the triple jump, the jumper is already looking ahead to the next Olympics, Paris 2024, where he hopes to “win the gold medal”.

“For the other Olympic Games, especially the one in Paris in 2024, we will surely have better athletes and this time I will go for gold because there will be no more excuses, no more experiences, no more excuses, anything. This time I will go for gold and I hope I will get it.”

Born 25 June 1993, Zango who specialises in the triple jump and the long jump is said to hold the world indoor record in the triple jump with a jump of 18.07 m (59 ft 3+1⁄4 in) set in 2021. But this record pends ratification.

He competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and has competed also at the World Championships, and two African athletics championships.

Unfortunately, the celebration of his return to Burkina Faso was tarnished by the attack on two villages on August 4, which led supporters to refrain from organizing activities due to security reasons.

The Ministry of Sports however says a big party would be held in honor of the athlete in the next few days in Ouagadougou.

Dominique Nana, the Minister of Sports stressed that it is with great pride that Burkina Faso welcomed the medal.

