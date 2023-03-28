Iyanya: I Spent N52 Million To Record, Promote My Song With Davido

Popular singer and songwriter, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, known by his stage name, Iyanya, has revealed that he spent a whopping sum of N52 million on the song he recorded with music star, Davido and Kizz Daniel.

He made the revelation through his Twitter account while expressing shock at how expensive promoting songs have become in Nigeria.

Iyanya said that the amount he mentioned covered recording of the song titled ‘Like’, shooting music video and promotion before as well as after its release.

The ‘Your Waist’ crooner also said that N27 million is the cheapest amount he’s ever spent on a song and that was in 2021.

He, however, urged up and coming acts to not be discouraged by his revelation because all they need in the long run is to be consistent.

Iyanya wrote; “Promoting music has become very expensive, if you are lucky to get a song go viral make you Thank God.”

He added: “The cheapest I have spent on a song since January 2021 is 27m. When I dropped “LIKE” FT Davido and kizz Daniel, we spent 52million, song, Video and promotion. This should not discourage any up and coming artiste, you can do it, all you need it’s consistency.”