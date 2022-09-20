Patoranking talks why he moved from pursuing education to a career in music

Nigerian musician Patoranking has revealed that when he initially came to Ghana years ago, his aim was not to pursue a career in music.

According to him, he was looking forward to getting admission to one of Ghana’s universities in his early years.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Patoranking said he was excited when the University of Cape Coast (UCC) decided to admit him.

However, because international students were charged in dollars, his dream of pursuing education came to a halt.

“It was not that easy, especially with where i come from. That afternoon, I was very excited and I called my father. He said ‘my son I know this is what you want but you’ve got your younger siblings and it will be nice to give them a chance to have a taste of secondary education’,” the musician narrated.

“And I said okay and that meant that automatically, I had to just become a man that moment. I remember I was 17/18. I said the only thing I know how to do that can actually change the face of my family was music,” he added.

Patoranking said that he decided to look elsewhere for a career and this journeyed to Accra where he met some Nigerians and began a career in music.

On numerous occasions, Patornaking said that he was homeless and had to make the street his abode.

But after over 120 collaborations, Patoranking said he landed his breakthrough song in 2013.

