Asake, Burna Boy, and Wizkid among other Nigerian artists feature on Billboard 200 album chart

When your art gets known around the world, as an artist, you tend to brag about it, and your fans will praise you for doing great things.

Over the years, some Nigerian singers have broken down barriers to become international stars. Their albums have debuted on the Billboard 200 album charts, which is a big deal.

Ololade Asake, who is all the rage right now, is the newest Nigerian artist to reach the top of the Billboard 200 album chart.

Other country superstars have accomplished this feat, and some are still holding positions on the chart despite Asake’s exploits.

Here are some Nigerian artists who currently have albums on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Asake’s Mr. Money With The Vibe

After having hit singles all through 2022, Asake released his first album, Mr. Money With The Vibe, which lived up to the hype right away.

Another amazing thing about the album is that it debuted at No.66 on the Billboard Album Chart.

This makes it the fourth highest-charting Nigerian album ever, after Burna Boy’s “Love, Damini,” which debuted at No. 18, Wizkid’s “Made In Lagos,” which debuted at No. 28, and Burna Boy’s Grammy-winning “Twice As Tall,” which debuted at No. 54.

Burna Boy’s Love Damini, Twice as Tall and African Giant

Burna Boy is the Nigerian with the most entries on the Billboard 200 album chart.

His most recent album, Love Damini, debuted at number 14.

The album that won him a Grammy, Twice as Tall, made it to number 54, and the album African Giant made it to number 104.

Wizkid’s Sounds From the Other Side and Made in Lagos

Wizkid is another Nigerian singer who has been on the Billboard 200 chart more than once.

His album Made in Lagos reached number 28 on the charts, and his album Sounds From the Other Side reached number 107.

Fans think that his next album, More Love, Less Ego, will also do well on the charts.

King Sunny Ade’s Juju Music and Syncro System

King Sunny Ade (KSA), a veteran Juju musician, is another Nigerian musician whose unique style has brought him a lot of attention around the world.

He also has more than one entry on the Billboard 200 chart. His evergreen albums Syncro System and Juju Music both debuted at 91 and 111, respectively.

The amazing thing is that KSA was the only singer of his time to do it.

Davido’s A Better Time

Davido, a big name in Nigerian music, got to number 170 on the Billboard 200 chart, which is the only time he has ever been on that list.

Nigerians hope that the singer will do more great things on the chat in future albums.

Fireboy’s Playboy

The fast-rising YBNL artist Fireboy DML made a big impression on the African pop scene in 2021.

The release of ‘Peru’ was accompanied by an international collaboration on its remix with the UK star Ed Sheeran, earning Fireboy his first spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

His latest album Playboy is ranked 123 on the Billboard 200 album chart

Ckay’s Ckay The First

CKay’s debut album also got to number 115 on the Billboard 200 chart.

On September 11, 2021, Nigerian singer-songwriter and music producer, Ckay’s ‘Love Nwantiti’ became the No. 1 song on Shazam’s global charts. The chart tracks the most-searched songs in the world and ranks them on a chart.

