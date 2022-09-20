Nigeria makes its biggest ever cocaine seizure worth over $278m

– Advertisement –





The Nigerian drug enforcement agency has made its biggest seizure of cocaine in the country’s history.

Four Nigerian men aged 69, 65, and two 53-year-olds were arrested in different parts of Lagos, officials said.

A foreign national was also arrested during the operation, the agency said.

In a statement the agency said “At least, four drug barons including a Jamaican and the warehouse manager have been arrested in the well coordinated and intelligence led operation that lasted two days across different locations in Lagos state.”

In the seizure some 1.8 tons of cocaine estimated to be worth more than $278m were discovered in a warehouse, located in the Ikorodu area, north-east of the commercial hub, Lagos.

– Advertisement –



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said the drugs were stored in 10 travel bags and 13 drums.

Officials said the seizure was a “well coordinated and intelligence led operation” conducted over two days.

The agency’s head, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), praised his officers, who worked with their US counterparts in the operation.

“The bust is a historical blow to the drug cartels and a strong warning that they’ll all go down if they fail to realise that the game has changed,” a statement from the agency quoted him as saying.

– Advertisement –





Those arrested, according to officials were planning to sell the drugs to buyers in Europe, Asia and other parts of the world.

Source: Africafeeds.com