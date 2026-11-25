Morocco’s Football Federation has vowed to pursue “all necessary legal avenues” after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reinstated Senegal as winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The ruling overturned an earlier decision that handed the trophy to Morocco after Senegal players walked off the pitch during the final.

Morocco fans on Monday expressed their “complete disappointment”:

“I was hoping the Africa Cup would stay in Morocco because we deserved it,” said Jad Ouchtaqalla.

“Everyone knows what happened during the match. I’m shocked by the decision, honestly. I still haven’t been able to process the news. It’s a total disappointment.”

Another fan, Amine Saadi, was resigned:

“We were surprised by the news, but football is football, and we have to accept the outcome in a sporting spirit. We would have liked to keep the trophy here in Morocco, but that was not the case. We hope to win the next Africa Cup of Nations.”

After returning to the field, Senegal won the game 1-0 in extra time before an appeals panel ruled a 3-0 default win for Morocco.

“When we heard that Senegal had been awarded the trophy, we were not surprised. We had already expected this,” said fan Rachid Debbi. “The trophy should have remained with CAF until the court delivered its ruling. Only then should a decision have been made about who would receive it. Since Senegal had initially taken the trophy, we understood that it belonged to them and would not be coming back to us.”

Morocco has objected to what it called “contact” between one of the CAS panel members and the head of the Senegalese football federation days before the decision was announced. It says it could take the case to Switzerland’s Federal Supreme Court.

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