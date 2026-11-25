The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $425 million economic and financial programme for Guinea on Monday designed to support economic reforms and strengthen public finance management in the African nation over the next three years, its government said.

On August 12, the IMF had announced that it had reached an agreement with the Guinean government on an aid package totaling $439 million aimed at “strengthening the country’s fiscal and monetary position”.

The agreement approved this Monday at $425 million — $14 million less than the amount outlined in that agreement — is supported by the fund’s Extended Credit Facility and the Extended Fund Facility.

Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah welcomed the end of the negotiations — which he described as “tough” — and said the agreement serves as a positive signal for the Guinean economy.

“The endorsement of the International Monetary Fund is extremely important for any country that is open and aspires to an economy that is progressing,” he said.

“We need the IMF’s oversight — not merely to secure additional funding, but to gain access to the technical know-how, expertise and tools that will allow us to better steer our economy toward stronger performance,” he said.

The agreement comes as Guinea seeks to speed up the growth of its economy through the exploitation of the massive Simandou iron ore deposit and the “Simandou 2040” development programme.

The partnership is expected to help boost domestic revenue mobilization, enhance budgetary transparency, and strengthen public financial management.

However, the prime minister acknowledged that implementing the programme poses a challenge for the Guinean administration, which will need to bolster its management and administrative capacities in the coming years.

Rich in mineral resources — particularly bauxite and iron ore — Guinea has struggled to fully convert its natural wealth into economic and social benefits for its population.

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