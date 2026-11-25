Tanzania’s Serengeti Boys suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Brazil in their Group I match, despite a determined defensive display against the Samba Boys.

“We tried doing exactly what the coach had directed us to do from the start to the end, but in the end we couldn’t convert any goals. We gave it our all, at 100 percent. It was not good for us. It’s all about football, where there is a winner, a draw and a losing team,” said defensive midfielder Abubakar Nizar.

Tanzania coach Elieneza Nsanganzelu said the team had tried to contain Brazil’s tactical strength and remained confident they could improve in their final match.

“I think they saw what we are able to do. You know the level of Brazil and the level of us. We tried to contain their tactical ability. Of course, we lacked some small details and conceded one goal, but I’m sure that in the last match, you’re going to do better,” Nsanganzelu said.

Tanzania now face Northern Ireland in a crucial must-win match.

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