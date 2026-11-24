Cameroon separatist leader Lucas Cho Ayaba pleaded not guilty in a Norwegian court on Tuesday to being an accessory to war crimes and terrorism by plotting and ordering attacks via a messaging app.

Ayaba, also known as Cho Lucas Yabah, has lived in Norway since 2008. The 54-year-old denied nine charges for which he faces up to 30 years behind bars if convicted.

Wearing dark-framed glasses and a graying beard, a smiling Ayaba gave the court his name and when asked his nationality, replied “Ambazonian” — a reference to the separatist state he wants to establish in western Cameroon.

The trial in the Oslo district court is expected to last until March 12. A small group of Ayaba’s supporters protested outside the courthouse on Tuesday.

Francophone-majority Cameroon has been gripped for nearly a decade by conflict between state security forces and separatists demanding the independence of two English-speaking regions in the west of the country to form Ambazonia.

According to the Norwegian prosecution authority, Ayaba led the separatist Ambazonia Governing Council (AGovC) and commanded its armed wing, the Ambazonia Defence Forces (ADF), from 2017 until September 2024, when he was arrested in Norway.

He is accused of involvement in planning two attacks in Cameroon from Norway, helping to select the targets and finance the explosives.

On February 25, 2023, during a mountain run race near Buea in Cameroon’s southwest, three improvised devices exploded, killing a 38-year-old woman and wounding at least 19 civilians, two seriously.

A year later, during a Youth Day celebration in Nkambe in the northwest, an improvised device killed a 15-year-old girl and wounded 92 civilians, some of whom underwent amputations.

Ayaba is also alleged to have encouraged or ordered the murder or attempted murder of captives, and to have remotely orchestrated the torture or humiliation of four women accused of having intimate relations with Cameroonian soldiers.

“Messages on WhatsApp are key evidence in this case,” prosecutor Carl Fredrik Fari told AFP.

‘Send him to hell’

“Wrap a rope around his neck and send him to hell,” Ayaba allegedly said in an audio message sent on WhatsApp in October 2023, after receiving videos showing a mistreated prisoner, believed to be a Cameroonian soldier whose fate remains unknown.

Ayaba’s lawyer Morten Engesbak told AFP that Ayaba “sees himself as the leader of a struggle to liberate a population that has been oppressed for very many years by the Cameroonian authorities.”

“He believes that Ambazonia’s struggle for independence is legitimate. In his view, it is a war of liberation,” he added.

In Bamenda, the largest city in English-speaking Cameroon, shops, schools, and offices remained closed on Tuesday following a “ghost town” call issued by separatists for the first day of the trial.

“The city is absolutely quiet. There’s no activity. No gunshots. Everyone is at home,” said one Bamenda resident speaking on condition of anonymity.

The conflict in Cameroon is rooted in protests that were violently repressed by the government in the two English-speaking regions at the end of 2016.

Teachers and lawyers had denounced the growing grip of the largely French-speaking authorities on the educational and judicial systems in the two regions, where 20% of Cameroonians live.

After the repression, a conflict broke out in 2017 between separatists — who subsequently declared the “Republic of Ambazonia” — and the Yaounde government.

Caught in the crossfire, civilians became targets of extortion, violence, kidnappings for ransom, and killings. At least 6,000 civilians have died since 2016, according to the United Nations.

More than 330,000 people were displaced within Cameroon in 2025, and over 100,000 others took refuge in neighbouring Nigeria because of the conflict.

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