Ivory Coast’s Under-17s suffered a narrow defeat to Italy, but their hopes of reaching the next round remain alive ahead of their final group match against Jamaica.

The Ivorians opened their campaign with a 2–1 win over Uzbekistan before falling 2–1 to Italy. They now have three points from two matches and will be aiming to secure progression against Jamaica.

Despite the loss, one player saw plenty of positives in the team’s performance: “We had a lot of chances, we made a lot of effort. The first half was not very good, but after the second half we came back stronger, with more concentration.”

Another urged the squad to move on quickly: “Even the biggest teams lose, but we’re not going to stay on this bad note. We will take the positives, correct our mistakes and prepare for the next game.”

Coach Bassiriki Diabate acknowledged the challenge of the tournament, saying the team had “given it our all” in a difficult opening stage.

Ivory Coast’s fate now rests on the Jamaica clash, where a win would strengthen their chances of advancing.

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