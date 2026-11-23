Security Council LIVE: Winter attacks on Ukraine’s power grid and Black Sea shipping threaten lives and global food supplies
As winter sets in, the Security Council hold a high stakes meeting Monday to discuss how Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid are leaving civilians without heat, power and water. It will also look at how strikes on Black Sea shipping threaten grain supplies to import-dependent countries far from the war’s frontline.
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