In the capital Kyiv, air raid alarms have intensified dramatically in recent weeks. “Night after night, we are jolted awake by sirens and explosions”, said the agency’s acting communications chief Louise Wateridge.

“Parents are rushing to protect their children, but they are never in the knowledge of whether their home, the school or their neighbourhood will be next.”

Ms. Wateridge briefed journalists in Geneva from a devastated playground in Kyiv, hit on 7 November at night when the kindergarten was empty.

“Behind me it was actually a room where the children once took their afternoon naps which has been completely, utterly destroyed,” she explained. “This was a place built for childhood, but now it is another reminder of how brutally this war is robbing children of that very childhood.”

Record toll

Child casualties in Ukraine have hit a four-year high, with at least 114 children killed and 1,030 injured in the first 10 months of 2026, according to the Human Rights Monitoring Mission for Ukraine (HRMMU).

This represents more than three children killed or injured every day. The surge includes at least 146 children killed or wounded last month alone, marking a 150 per cent spike, compared to October 2025.

© UNICEF/Louise Yvonne Wateridg

“Already, the number of children killed this year has surpassed the total for all of 2025 by more than 20 per cent, while the number of children injured has risen by almost 60 per cent since last year,” the UNICEF spokesperson underscored.

The grim milestone comes as overnight large-scale strikes across Kyiv and other regions claimed more civilian lives – government officials reported six in Kyiv alone – and damaged critical infrastructure.

With heating and power plants heavily battered, scheduled blackouts lasting four to 18 hours are now in force across most of the country, including power cuts exceeding 12 hours in early November.

Millions suffer cold

Because power outages also disrupt water systems, homes, schools and hospitals face severe shortages, leaving everyone without safe water for drinking and hygiene, increasing the risk of disease.

Last winter, nearly two million children were left without heat, electricity and water as temperatures fell below minus 20°C. The same crisis is happening again this year, humanitarian officials warn.

In response, UNICEF is supporting district energy projects to maintain heating for around three million people in the hardest-hit municipalities.

Alongside local partners, the agency is installing alternative power sources in health facilities to keep essential maternal and child health services running, and solar power at critical water supply sites serving around 2.5 million people.

“Last week I was at a cancer hospital in Kyiv,” said Ms. Wateridge. “UNICEF is actually drilling a borehole there, a water hole 300 metres into the ground, so the hospital can have a reliable source of water throughout this winter.”

Despite ongoing humanitarian efforts, millions of children in Ukraine continue to be suffer the unrelenting war.

And while this Friday marks World Children’s Day – a global observance meant to celebrate youth rights – children in Ukraine and other countries in crisis, are living in fear of their lives.

“Thirty-seven years ago today, the world adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child and promised that every child has the right to an education”, said Maysa Jalbout, director of the UN global fund Education Cannot Wait. “However, for 258 million children whose education is affected by crisis, that promise is broken every day by conflict, floods and displacement.”

Ms. Jalbout made the remarks while announcing a $52 million investment to help more than 300,000 girls and boys access and continue their education in three countries: Lebanon, Myanmar and South Sudan.

However, the fund still faces a $58 million shortfall needed to reach vulnerable children in other crisis-hit countries such as Afghanistan, where hope for a brighter future is dimming fast.

Source UN News

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