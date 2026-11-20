Hundreds of Somalis took to the streets of the capital, Mogadishu, on Thursday in support of the government’s decision to expel the United Arab Emirates’ ambassador.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud this week accused the UAE of supporting armed forces outside federal control and failing to respect the country’s sovereignty.

It has ties with three Somali regions, the breakaway Somaliland, semi-autonomous Puntland, and Jubbaland.

The government ordered the ambassador to leave the country within 72 hours and withdrew its envoy from Abu Dhabi.

“I am here to show my concern and support for my government’s decision. The Emirates is an enemy,” said protester Mohamed Ahmed.

Maryama Abdirahman said she was taking part in the protests to show solidarity for the Somali president.

“We support the decision, as the Emirates is an enemy, and Somalia is united against its enemy,” she said.

The decision to expel the ambassador deepens a dispute that escalated in January, when Somalia annulled agreements with the UAE covering ports, government institutions, security, and defence cooperation.

At the time, local authorities in Somaliland, Puntland, and Jubbaland rejected the federal government’s right to cancel agreements involving their territories.

In a post on X, Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, accused the Somali president of putting personal calculations ahead of the country’s national interests.

Abu Dhabi has helped fund and train Somalia’s military in the past and has backed ports and other commercial ventures there. It has long denied meddling in the country’s affairs.

The quarrel with the UAE comes at a difficult time for Somalia.

After more than three decades of operation, the United Nations recently closed its political mission that had helped rival leaders negotiate.

No replacement mediator has been agreed on amid an ongoing election dispute that sparked armed clashes in Mogadishu earlier this year.

In addition, Somalia’s Supreme Court earlier this month ruled that Mohamud’s term has expired and ordered elections within 90 days.

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