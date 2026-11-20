Shattered windows, wrecked cars and a blast crater marked the aftermath of a Russian bombardment in Kyiv, on Thursday 19 November 2026. The strikes damaged both the Austrian and Dutch embassies, though staff at both missions escaped without injury. Ukrainian authorities said Russia fired anti-ship missiles and 98 drones across the country, logging strikes in 18 locations and damaging several diplomatic premises and historic sites in the capital. Around 10 people were working inside the Austrian embassy when an explosion rocked the area during office hours, deputy head of mission Daniel Ruethlin said, as footage showed workers covering damaged vehicles with plastic sheeting amid the debris. Nearby, the Dutch embassy was hit by a projectile, according to Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen, with no casualties reported there either. Notably, the Dutch mission was struck two days after Dutch weapons manufacturer Destinus revealed that Ukraine had used its arms in recent attacks on the Crimean Bridge, prompting Russia’s embassy in the Netherlands to accuse The Hague of openly participating in the war. No evidence has been provided linking the embassy strikes to that announcement, which nonetheless laid bare the relentless danger facing civilians and diplomatic staff in Kyiv.

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