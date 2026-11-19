Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has signed into force a revised 2026 budget by decree, bypassing parliament in a move seen as crucial to unlocking a 2.2-billion-dollar International Monetary Fund bailout.

The decision, announced on Thursday, comes amid a political standoff with parliament, where opposition lawmakers have resisted the government’s budget measures.

The IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Senegal in September on a financial programme aimed at stabilising public finances and addressing the country’s mounting debt. However, final approval remains pending, with the Fund insisting that agreed budgetary reforms must be completed.

Senegal’s public-sector debt was estimated at 132 percent of GDP at the end of 2024, raising concerns over the country’s financial stability.

The move could help advance negotiations with the IMF, but political tensions over debt restructuring and economic sovereignty continue to threaten the bailout.

For Faye, the challenge now is to restore fiscal credibility while navigating growing political divisions at home.

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