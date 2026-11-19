South Africa’s sports minister has ordered an inquiry into the treatment of ‌Olympic swimming gold medallist Tatjana Smith who has switched allegiance to Netherlands.

In an emotional video posted on social media last week, the two-time Olympic gold medallist said she would no longer represent South Africa because of financial challenges.

Announcing the investigation, Gayton McKenzie apologised to the Johannesburg-born swimmer who is the country’s most decorated athlete.

“She’s been treated in the worst possible way. They [Swimming South Africa] should be ashamed,” said McKenzie. “Tatjana has been treated like an enemy of this country.”

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) task team will also investigate the swimming federation after years of management failures.

This will include charges that it withheld prize money from Smith because she wore her own sponsored swimsuit and goggles at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Japan.

As she had not worn only the brand of the national sponsor, Swimming SA withheld her winnings for taking gold in the 200 metres and silver in the 100 metres.

Smith had to get a lawyer to force the federation to give her the money.

She said the switch to the Netherlands offered her greater high-performance support and a more sustainable career. The swimmer holds dual nationality.

Smith will, however, reportedly continue training in South Africa.

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