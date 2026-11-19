Egypt is moving closer to securing a $2.3 billion financial boost from the International Monetary Fund, following a staff-level agreement announced on November 18.

The deal covers the final review of Egypt’s $8 billion Extended Fund Facility programme, alongside a review of its Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

If approved by the IMF Executive Board, Egypt will receive approximately $1.5 billion through the main loan programme and another $800 million through the climate-focused facility.

The agreement comes as Egypt shows signs of economic recovery, with GDP growth reaching 5.1 percent in the 2025–2026 fiscal year, supported by stronger activity in tourism, manufacturing and the Suez Canal.

But significant challenges remain. High public debt, inflationary pressures and regional instability continue to threaten economic stability.

The IMF is urging Cairo to maintain fiscal discipline, increase private-sector participation and accelerate structural reforms.

For Egypt, the agreement represents both a financial boost and a test of its ability to sustain reforms beyond IMF support.

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