A Cairo court on Wednesday suspended proceedings in the trial of the chief editor of Egypt’s most prominent independent news outlet, Mada Masr, after a defence request for the judge’s recusal.

The court halted the case a week after it had postponed the hearing, in which Lina Attalah faces up to a year in prison on charges of publishing false news and operating a website without a licence.

Proceedings are “suspended until a separate court rules on the recusal request scheduled for November 26”, the statement by the news outlet on X read.

The defence argued that Judge Mohamed Mubarak had already formed a conviction against Attalah, having previously ruled against her in a separate case last month described as a rush trial.

In an interview with AFP last week, Attalah said the judge had “insisted that this is a simple case” that required no time.

In the presence of her eight-lawyer defence team, Mubarak appointed his own lawyer for Attalah, before “proceeding to write the defence statement” on his behalf.

He then fined her three million Egyptian pounds (about $56,000) and ordered Mada Masr’s closure.

Wednesday’s case was a retrial, after she learned during the October trial that she had in 2024 received a one-year prison sentence in absentia, without her knowledge.

The prosecution of Attalah has drawn criticism from the United Nations and rights groups.

The UN has criticised what it called widening attacks on press freedom in Egypt, saying Attalah’s prosecution raised questions about due process and fair-trial guarantees.

Mada Masr, which has survived a more than a decade-long crackdown on press freedom in Egypt, says it had applied for a licence several times, but its applications have gone largely unanswered.

Cairo has long been criticised for its rights record. It currently holds 26 journalists behind bars, including six members of fact-checking platform Matsadaash, whose simultaneous arrest in September has sparked international outcry.

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