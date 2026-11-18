Five of 10 foreign nationals charged under South Africa’s mercenary laws appeared before a Johannesburg court on Tuesday.

The group was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of trying to travel to Russia to fight in the Ukraine war.

South African law prohibits mercenary activity and regulates military assistance to parties in foreign conflicts. The law also applies to foreign nationals in South Africa.

Nine of the accused are reportedly from Zimbabwe. In March, Harare said 15 of its citizens had been killed in the war in Ukraine and it is seeking the return of 66 others. It said recruits were promised well-paid jobs but had their travel documents confiscated and were forced into combat.

The arrests followed an investigation involving Interpol and local and international law enforcement agencies, according to South African police.

In December, South Africa arrested five people including a radio host for allegedly recruiting men to fight in the Ukraine war.

According to Ukrainian authorities, more than 1,700 African nationals from 36 countries have been recruited to fight for Russia.

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