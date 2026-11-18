The Israeli parliament elected a new speaker on Tuesday, a key step toward rolling back policies passed by the outgoing government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The newly-elected speaker is Matan Kahana, an ally of Gadi Eisenkot, the party leader currently working to form the next government and replace Netanyahu. Eisenkot’s bloc has pledged to undo some of Netanyahu’s most contentious policies following Kahana’s election.

Kahana replaced Amir Ohana, a Netanyahu ally, as speaker.

He was approved as speaker with 66 votes in the 120-member chamber, backed by the Jewish-led opposition parties and by the Arab-led parties. The candidate backed by Netanyahu’s bloc, Ofir Katz, received 52 votes following a stormy debate that stretched over seven hours.

“It is possible to be divided and hold opposing positions, yet still respect the institutions of the state and, above all, respect those who think differently. I intend to secure a Knesset as these principles are its lifeblood. The Knesset of Israel is the home of all the citizens of the State of Israel, and I intend to be the speaker of everyone,” said Matan Kahana, elected Knesset speaker.

The vote took place weeks after October 27 parliamentary elections in which Netanyahu and his allies lost their parliamentary majority. Eisenkot was subsequently given the task by Israel’s president to try to form a new coalition government.

The election of Kahana, backed by Arab-led parties, drew criticism from members of Netanyahu’s bloc.

“Matan Kahana, a fighter in the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit, a pilot, will be elected with their (Arab Knesset members) votes. And while relying on those who have scorned the state’s octopus, those who want to replace the state, those who see Hamas as a charity organization. I would be ashamed, Member of Knesset Kahana, to sit on such a shaky chair,” said Yaakov Bardugo, Likud party.

Meanwhile far-right party Otzma Yehudit leader Almog Cohen said, “Tonight, when the Knesset members of the so-called change bloc lay their heads on the pillow, they will not go to sleep with (former Prime Minister Naftali) Bennett, nor with (Yashar leader Gadi) Eisenkot, nor with (Yair) Lapid; they will go to sleep with their conscience. Their conscience, Mr. Speaker, allows them to sit with those who killed my brothers, with those who targeted our women and children. So this is a day of disgrace for the State of Israel for cooperating with the enemies of Israel.”

Next government

Eisenkot’s bloc has up to five more weeks to secure enough alliances to form a coalition. As negotiations continue, his bloc, along with unaffiliated Arab-led parties, can use their majority in the newly-sworn-in Knesset to advance their legislative agenda.

“It reminds us all that the discourse that has changed in this election is, in my opinion, inappropriate. In the State of Israel, there are no first-class and second-class citizens, and there are no first-class and second-class voters in the Knesset. There is representation for all Israeli citizens, and the Knesset, as the house of the people, is supposed to represent all the citizens of the State of Israel. This has been the practice for many years, and we must ensure that we do not fall into this discourse that tries to push 21 percent of Israeli citizens out of the camp,” said Gadi Eisenkot, leader of Yashar party.

Arab Joint List Party leader Ahmed Tibi also defended the support given to Kahana, accusing his critics of hypocrisy.

“Anyone who calls us supporters of terrorism and says the voices are illegitimate, approached us, asked for our help, asked for our vote a year ago, two years ago, five years ago. There isn’t one who hasn’t done this. Therefore, it is hypocrisy. Hypocrisy that is racism, racism that is hypocrisy. And therefore, these voices will decide,” said Ahmed Tibi.

They introduced several bills last week, including to set term limits on the role of prime minister, to form a government-led inquiry into the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks and to reverse laws to limit the powers of the judiciary.

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