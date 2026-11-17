Roughly 30,000 people crossed the border following inter-communal clashes last month and are now staying with relatives, host families or in schools and communal centres.

“Many have left behind their homes, their livelihoods and everything they know. They have arrived with little more than what they could carry, seeking one thing above all, safety,” said Betty Ka, WFP Country Director in Kenya, who was recently in Moyale, which is located in Marsabit county.

The town straddles the border between southern Ethiopia and northern Kenya. The crisis erupted on 22 October on the Ethiopian side which is shared by two states, Oromia and the Somali region.

‘I cannot go back’

Reports indicate that the root cause of clashes between rival forces are long-standing local disputes related to land ownership, governance, ethnic differences and political disagreements.

A man called Alexander, 37, is among those displaced. The father of five – his youngest just an infant – said he witnessed people being killed, including his own sister.

“I arrived by vehicle,” he told WFP. “I want to go to Nairobi, not stay here. I cannot go back. There is no work. My wife is here with our three-month-old baby.”

Delivering stability, dignity and hope

WFP began providing emergency food assistance to the arrivals on 11 November, working with the Kenyan Government, the Kenya Red Cross Society and other humanitarian partners.

Families staying with host communities are receiving dry food rations of sorghum, yellow split peas and vegetables. Food supplies are also being distributed to provide hot meals for those sheltering in communal centres.

“For families who have already lost so much, hunger should not be a concern,” said Ms. Ka. “At a time of such uncertainty, access to food is more than an immediate need. It is a source of stability, dignity, and hope.”

WFP mobilised internal resources for the initial response and stressed that additional funding will be needed if displacement continues or humanitarian needs increase.

UN Africa News

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