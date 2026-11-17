La Francophonie will have to wait to name its next leader. Meeting in Phnom Penh, member states of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) decided to postpone the Secretary-General election by one year amid sharp tensions between Kinshasa and Kigali over the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

South Africa is once again reeling from deadly gun violence. At least 17 people were killed in two separate shootings in Pretoria and Pietermaritzburg. Authorities are continuing their investigations to determine the circumstances behind the attacks as the country grapples with persistent crime.

Tensions are flaring once again between Ethiopia and Sudan, with both countries trading accusations of backing armed groups operating across their shared border—an escalation that complicates efforts to restore stability in an already fragile region.

Six months into the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the situation remains concerning. Despite ongoing efforts by health authorities and their partners, the virus continues to spread, with over 11,000 cases and 5,400 deaths recorded so far, according to Africa CDC.

In Cape Verde, incumbent President José Maria Neves has secured a second term, winning nearly 64% of the vote according to provisional results. He pledged to be a president for all Cape Verdeans and stay focused on his priorities: jobs, healthcare, and education.

WEEKLY AGENDA

Nov. 16 – Gambia: Official campaigning kicks off for the presidential election ahead of the December 5 vote.

Nov. 17 – Mozambique: The Supreme Court in Maputo opens the trial of opposition figure Venâncio Mondlane, who faces five charges linked to the 2024 post-election protests.

Nov. 19 – The Hague: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to deliver its landmark ruling in The Gambia’s genocide case against Myanmar over the Rohingya crisis—a closely watched decision for international justice.

Nov. 16–19 – Ethiopia: Addis Ababa hosts the 9th Pan-African Youth Forum, marking 20 years of the African Youth Charter with discussions focused on employment, education, entrepreneurship, and opportunities for African youth.

Nov. 20–28 – Morocco: Marrakech hosts the International Film Festival, screening 76 films from 39 countries with French actress Marion Cotillard serving as jury president.

Follow continuous news coverage on Africanews and at africanews.com.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related