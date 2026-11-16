Seventeen people have been killed in two separate mass shootings in South Africa, police said on Monday, as the crime-weary country battles persistently high murder rates. Roughly 60 people are murdered on average a day, according to police statistics, with motives ranging from the drugs trade and illegal mining to competition over minibus routes.

In one incident, nine bodies were found early Monday in an informal settlement outside the capital Pretoria, police said. “All nine were found in a shack with gunshot wounds this morning,” a spokeswoman said.

The dead were six men and three women. Provincial police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni said the attack may be linked to a shooting last year at a nearby informal settlement in which 12 people were killed and 13 wounded.

The second killing occurred in a semi-rural area outside the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg where police found a bullet-riddled vehicle after responding to reports of a shooting late Sunday.

“Inside the vehicle police found eight men who had multiple gunshot wounds and were certified dead at the scene,” police said Monday. They were believed to be between 20 and 30 years old.

The men had not yet been identified and it was too early to speculate on a motive, KwaZulu-Natal province police spokesman Colonel Robert Netshiunda told the Newzroom Afrika broadcaster. “We have seen these kinds of shootings before and there have been different motives from stock theft-related, to drugs-related to taxi violence,” he said.

Provincial premier Thamsanqa Ntuli blamed the “horrific killings” on the proliferation of illegal firearms, describing their widespread availability as one of the region’s most pressing security threats.

“This level of gun violence is completely unacceptable. We cannot continue to bury our people while illegal firearms remain readily available to criminals,” Ntuli said in a statement. Police said the two incidents were unrelated and that no arrests had been made.

Sourced from Africanews

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