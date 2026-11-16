“This is my final ASEAN-UN Summit as Secretary-General, but I will always remain inspired by, and committed to, this region’s continuing journey,” said Mr. Guterres, who leaves office at the end of the year.

He noted that the 15-year partnership with the 11-member bloc is currently facing “strong tradewinds” in the form of conflicts, climate change, the cost-of-living crisis and rising humanitarian needs, tariffs and energy costs.

“I am fully aware of the impact on your region of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, including the situation in the Black Sea, and of the various crises raging in the Middle East, namely the blockages in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea,” he said before reaffirming the UN’s unconditional commitment to defend the rights and freedom of navigation in all situations.

He stressed that overcoming these and other challenges means holding fast to the UN-ASEAN collaboration.

Reform multilateral institutions

“More broadly, our increasingly multipolar world requires a multilateral system that effectively supports and represents rising economic and political powers like yours,” he added.

The Secretary-General upheld the need to build a stronger global financial system and to reform both the UN Security Council and international financial institutions to be more representative of 21st century geopolitics and developing economies.

He also called for supporting climate-vulnerable countries to build resilience, spurring a just transition to renewable energy, developing responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems and closing the digital divide.

“Throughout, we need peace – from Gaza and Yemen, to the broader crisis in the Middle East, to Ukraine, Sudan and beyond,” he said.

Concern for Myanmar

Mr. Guterres commended ASEAN efforts, including towards a Code of Conduct in the disputed South China Sea and in helping to ensure the durability of the 2025 ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand.

However, he expressed deep concern over the continuing crisis in Myanmar. The country has been mired in conflict since the military seized power from the civilian government nearly six years ago, arresting and detaining top leaders.

“Human suffering has reached epic proportions,” he said. “I call on all parties to protect civilians, uphold international law and allow safe, sustained and unhindered humanitarian access.”

Protect Rohingya refugees

The Secretary-General also addressed the plight of the Rohingya, a mainly Muslim ethnic group that has fled waves of violence in Myanmar, with nearly 1.2 million now living in refugee camps in Bangladesh. Most arrived following the most recent crackdown in August 2017.

“Nearly a decade after their forced mass displacement, the Rohingya still await accountability for grave violations and the conditions for safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return,” he said.

“Until these conditions are met, States have a duty to protect those fleeing violence and persecution.”

The UN will continue to support both the implementation of ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus, a peace plan adopted in response to the coup and an inclusive Myanmar-led political solution, he said.

Speaking later at a press conference, he reiterated the calls of the UN Security Council and General Assembly for the immediate and unconditional release of all those who have been arbitrarily detained, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

The Secretary-General said his Special Envoy, Julie Bishop, will continue engaging all stakeholders, particurlaly ASEAN, to identify a pathway to end the violence, create space for inclusive dialogue, and support the implementation of the bloc’s five-point plan.

Journalists also asked the UN chief questions covering a range of issues, including the climate emergency, the shift to clean energy and outcomes arising from the COP31 climate conference underway in Türkiye.

Mr. Guterres again emphasized the need to accelerate the transition to renewable energy, noting that “the time of fossil fuel is coming to an end”.

Source UN News

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