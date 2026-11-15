UK: London’s Santa School trains Father Christmas performers for 2026

With Christmas approaching, dozens of Father Christmas impersonators swapped their festive grottos for classroom desks in south London on Thursday 12 November, attending a training session designed to make their encounters with children as magical as possible. Dressed in their familiar red suits, the Santas practised saying “Merry Christmas” in sign language, studied the latest toy trends and learned how to respond to unexpected questions from young visitors. Organised by the Ministry of Fun, Santa School is now in its 28th year, preparing performers for appearances in shopping centres, department stores and festive attractions across the UK and beyond. The lessons also cover more sensitive situations, such as children wishing for separated parents to reunite or sick relatives to recover, where kindness and careful listening matter more than promises. The training also featured the Ministry of Fun’s annual State of Santa report, which offers a glimpse into changing Christmas traditions. According to the organisation’s research, bookings for Mrs Claus have risen by 32%, while 60% of children still send physical letters to Father Christmas. Mince pies remain the favourite Christmas Eve offering, appearing on 77% of plates, although kombucha has made its debut on 2% of tables. The report also suggests that a typical visit to Santa lasts just three minutes and 45 seconds, leaving performers little time to create a memorable experience. For veteran Santas, the challenge is not simply knowing the latest toys, but making every child feel heard and preserving the magic of Christmas.

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