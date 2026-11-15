UK: Christmas at Kew 2026 unveils spectacular light trail in London

Over a million twinkling bulbs lit up Kew Gardens on Thursday 12 November as the botanical landmark previewed its three-kilometre winter trail, showcasing 24 light displays and six global debuts. This year’s centrepiece is The Electric Light Symphony, a spectacular finale outside the Victorian Palm House, where towering jets of water dance beneath colourful lasers and projections, creating what organisers describe as the UK’s largest water fountain show. Elsewhere, guests can wander through the returning Fire Garden, where real flames dance beside glowing sculptures, and the Star and Snowflake Gobo Walk, where artificial snow drifts over a lit pathway. The historic Temperate House serves as a backdrop for the audiovisual piece New Life, New Love, New Dawn, complemented by luminous flora, radiant fungi and kaleidoscopic tunnels. Among the highlights is Light Rain by ITHACA Studio, which transforms Kew’s Turkey oak tree into a shimmering waterfall of lights suspended from its branches. Other installations include the illuminated Christmas Cathedral, the colourful Bubble Walk and Where Flowers Wait, alongside a traditional fairground with a vintage carousel. Curators note that the latest edition sets sweeping light installations against the gardens’ prized trees and historic structures. The trail opens on 13 November and continues through to 3 January 2027, featuring sensory-friendly sessions and over-18s evenings on specific dates. Widely regarded as a flagship London festive event, it draws thousands after sunset every night.

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