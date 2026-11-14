Teddy Riner announces presidential bid, pledges to unite France

French judo star Teddy Riner has announced his intention to run for president, pledging to unite a deeply divided country and restore ambition and hope in France.

The 37-year-old multiple Olympic champion announced his candidacy on social media on Monday, describing himself as neither left-wing nor right-wing and saying he wanted to become a president who brings people together.

Speaking in Saint-Denis on Friday, Riner also highlighted the importance of health and protecting children during a visit to a hospital.

“I’m here to look, and then, with the experts, we’ll come up with something related to that. It’s symbolic to be in a hospital. It’s symbolic, it’s more than symbolic, it’s important. The first important thing is health. Be careful, there are children.”

In an interview with Le Parisien, Riner said he could not remain silent amid growing social tensions and uncertainty about France’s future.

He pledged to help get the country back on its feet, arguing that France was capable of achieving great things together.

The 11-time world judo champion also acknowledged that his political ambitions could overlap with his sporting career, as he targets a fourth individual Olympic gold medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

However, before officially entering the presidential race, Riner must secure 500 sponsorship signatures from elected officials, as required by French law.

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