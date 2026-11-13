Cape verde presidential election: Neves seeks second term

Cape Verde heads to the polls on Sunday, with incumbent President José Maria Neves favoured to secure a second term in an election seen as another test of the archipelago’s democratic stability.

The Portuguese-speaking island nation, located off the coast of Senegal, is widely regarded as one of Africa’s strongest democracies, standing out in a region increasingly affected by coups and political instability.

Six candidates are contesting the presidency, with Neves facing his main challenger, Joana Rosa Amado, a former justice minister seeking to become the country’s first female president.

Beyond the election, Cape Verde is experiencing growing international attention following its national football team’s historic World Cup debut and impressive run to the knockout stages.

Tourism is also booming, accounting for around a quarter of the country’s economy.

But challenges remain, including rising living costs, youth unemployment, social inequality and the continued emigration of young professionals.

The country is also heavily reliant on its diaspora, whose population abroad is estimated at nearly three times its resident population.

As voters prepare to choose their next president, the key question is whether Cape Verde can maintain its democratic reputation while addressing the economic and social pressures facing its people.

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