US: New Congress members pose for traditional photo at Capitol

Footage captures newly elected members of the US House of Representatives ascending the Capitol steps, mingling in clusters and exchanging warm greetings, some punctuated by enthusiastic high-fives. Drawn from Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, New York, Virginia and beyond, the freshman cohort gathered for a mandatory orientation programme designed to introduce first-time lawmakers to parliamentary protocol, their impending duties and life on Capitol Hill. Their arrival in Washington follows November’s midterm elections, which yielded sweeping gains for the Democrats alongside a markedly smaller intake of Republicans. This transitional phase sees incoming politicians crossing paths with departing incumbents clearing their desks, signalling the formal handover to the next legislature. Over the coming weeks, novices will immerse themselves in legislative mechanics and institutional operations before the 120th Congress convenes on 3 January 2027, when members will take the oath of office and formally assume their mandates.

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