Historic maiden children’s internet governance forum held in Accra

The future of Africa’s digital space is no longer a conversation happening exclusively among adults. At the ongoing 15th Africa Internet Governance Forum (AfIGF) 2026 in Accra, Ghana, children from across the continent have made history with the maiden Africa Children’s Internet Governance Forum (Africa Children’s IGF), bringing a fresh and compelling perspective to conversations about the future of the internet.

With approximately 130 children registered to participate in the children’s track ahead of the actual sessions on Day Zero, the initiative brought together young voices from Ghana, Nigeria, Lesotho, Malawi, Kenya, Liberia, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Uganda and Egypt. Their mission was clear: to move beyond being mere users of the internet to becoming active contributors to decisions that shape their digital lives.

And they came prepared to speak.

Through interactive workshops and group discussions, the children explored some of the most pressing issues affecting their online experiences, from cyberbullying and harmful content to unequal internet access, digital literacy and the need for meaningful child participation in internet governance.

What emerged was a declaration of what Africa’s children want, need and expect from the digital future.

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A digital world full of opportunities, but not without dangers

For these young participants, the internet is a classroom, a creative studio, a place to connect and a platform to express themselves. But it can also be an intimidating space where the excitement of discovery is sometimes overshadowed by risks.

Across every discussion group, one concern stood out: cyberbullying and online harassment.

Children spoke about unwanted contact from peers and strangers, online threats, stalking and harassment. These experiences highlighted the reality that the digital playground is not always a safe one, and that children need stronger protection wherever they connect.

Another concern echoed across all groups was exposure to pornographic and other inappropriate content. Particularly troubling was the revelation that children sometimes encounter such material unintentionally while searching for information, completing school assignments or conducting research.

For the participants, online safety cannot be treated as an afterthought. Children need to be able to explore, learn and interact online without constantly worrying about harassment or stumbling upon harmful content.

Their message to policymakers, technology companies, parents, educators and other stakeholders was unmistakable: a child-friendly internet must be a safe internet.

The internet should be accessible to every African child

The discussions also exposed the inequalities that continue to shape children’s digital experiences across Africa. For some participants, the biggest obstacle was affordability. The cost of internet-enabled devices and mobile data remains a significant barrier for children and their families.

For others, particularly those in rural communities, the challenge was infrastructure. Poor network coverage and unreliable connectivity mean that simply having the desire to go online does not guarantee access. But the children went a step further, identifying another important dimension of the digital divide: literacy.

They observed that access alone does not necessarily translate into meaningful participation. Some children may have internet connectivity but lack the knowledge and confidence to navigate digital platforms effectively, safely and productively. This insight underscored an important principle emerging from the discussions: connecting children to the internet must go hand in hand with equipping them with the skills to use it.

“Nothing about us without us”: Children demand a seat at the table

Perhaps one of the strongest messages from the group discussions was the children’s concern that they are largely absent from decisions about internet governance. There was a strong consensus across the groups that children are not meaningfully consulted when policies and decisions affecting the digital environment are developed.

Some participants felt that adults underestimate children’s understanding of technology and the extent to which they use the internet in their everyday lives. Others pointed to an unwillingness among some adults to recognize how rapidly the digital world is evolving and that children have legitimate knowledge, experiences and perspectives to contribute.

The children challenged this mindset.

They demonstrated that they are not simply passive consumers of digital content. They are knowledgeable users, creators, innovators and citizens with valuable insights into the opportunities and risks of the online world.

Their participation in the maiden Africa Children’s IGF represented a call for a fundamental shift in how children are recognized and engaged in internet governance. They want more than invitations to occasional forums. They want consistent opportunities to influence the policies that affect them.

Beyond scrolling: Children are learning, creating and innovating

While the children were candid about the dangers they encounter online, their discussions also revealed an inspiring appreciation of the internet’s transformative potential. They highlighted how digital platforms and tools are helping them learn, experiment, create and express themselves.

For learning and research, participants identified search engines, YouTube tutorials, Khan Academy and artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT as valuable resources for schoolwork, research and homework support.

In the area of creativity and innovation, they mentioned platforms and applications such as Scratch, Canva and Tinker cad, alongside 3D printing, as tools that allow them to turn their ideas into tangible creations.

They also spoke about using digital platforms to share opinions on current affairs, engage with educational content and express their perspectives on issues that matter to them.

These contributions painted a picture of a generation that sees the internet as much more than a place for entertainment. It is a space for knowledge, innovation, entrepreneurship and self-expression. The challenge, therefore, is to ensure that every African child has the opportunity to benefit from these tools, regardless of their location or economic circumstances.

From conversations to commitment: The Africa Children’s Declaration

The discussions culminated in the development of an Africa Children’s Internet Governance Declaration, an outcome document reflecting the collective concerns, priorities and recommendations of the children who participated in the track.

The declaration was presented on behalf of all the contributing children by Ms. Donkor, Master Gyebi and Ms. Brimah-Annan, who carried the voices and collective aspirations of their fellow young participants to the wider Africa Internet Governance Forum.

The declaration outlines nine key calls to action directed at governments, policymakers, internet governance institutions, technology companies, civil society organizations, educators and other stakeholders.

First, establish formal and sustained channels for children’s participation in internet governance.

The children want national and regional platforms where their views can be heard consistently. They proposed mechanisms such as youth advisory panels and feedback systems that allow children to contribute to policy discussions and even influence policy drafts. Their participation must go beyond symbolic representation at conferences.

Second, invest in digital literacy alongside internet access.

Expanding rural connectivity and making devices and data affordable are essential, but these interventions must be complemented by digital skills education. Children and their families need the knowledge to navigate the internet safely, confidently and productively.

Third, strengthen online safety education and reporting mechanisms.

The declaration calls for targeted interventions to address cyberbullying, online harassment and exposure to harmful content. Children need accessible reporting channels, effective protection mechanisms and practical education on how to recognize and respond to online threats.

Fourth, expand access to the digital tools children value.

The declaration calls for greater access to educational and creative technologies through school programmes and community technology hubs, particularly in underserved communities. Tools such as Scratch, Canva, Tinker cad, AI-powered learning resources and other digital innovation platforms should not be privileges reserved for a few children.

A new chapter for Africa’s digital future

The maiden Africa Children’s Internet Governance Forum marks an important milestone in the continent’s internet governance journey.

By creating a dedicated space for children from different African countries to exchange experiences, identify shared challenges and develop collective recommendations, the initiative has demonstrated the importance of including younger generations in shaping Africa’s digital future.

The approximately 130 children who registered some of them were part of the decision all through brought different national experiences, backgrounds and perspectives, but their discussions revealed common aspirations: a safer internet, affordable and reliable access, opportunities to learn and create, and the right to be heard.

Their declaration is a reminder that internet governance is not only about infrastructure, technology, regulation or economic development. It is also about people, particularly the young people whose futures will be increasingly shaped by decisions made in today’s digital environment.

As the 15th Africa Internet Governance Forum continues in Accra, the children have placed an important challenge before the continent’s digital stakeholders: do not simply build an internet for children; build it with children.

For the 130 young participants and the many others whose experiences informed their recommendations, the historic launch is the beginning of a new forum. It is the beginning of a stronger claim to representation, protection and participation in Africa’s digital future.

And perhaps the most important message from Accra is this: Africa’s children are not waiting to inherit the digital future. They are ready to help shape it.

Compiled by Team Child Online Africa

Sourced from Africa Feeds

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