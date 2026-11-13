Burkinabe authorities vow to support gold miners expelled from Guinea

Expelled from Guinea over illegal gold mining activities, thousands of Burkinabe miners are returning home.

After a long journey back to Burkina Faso, they reached the transit hub of Bobo-Dioulasso before heading back to their communities.

“We do not object to being expelled, but stripping us of our belongings is unacceptable,” Burkinabe gold miner Omar Bandé told Africanews.

“Not only were we expelled, but our gold and money were also taken away. Some of their own citizens lost their lives in the process. We were not given any prior warning. They simply came and gave us a 24-hour ultimatum.”

A traumatic experience for thousands of Burkinabe gold miners, who are now hoping for a fresh start at home.

“Once we return to our communities, some of us could join the Volunteers for the Defence of the Homeland, while others could take up livestock farming,” Bandé said. “We are therefore asking the authorities to support us in these efforts.”

The Burkinabe government has announced plans to give the returning miners access to education, vocational training and professional reintegration programmes.

The measures have been welcomed by members of the civic monitoring movement, who have mobilised to receive their fellow citizens.

“Our authorities’ vision is for young people to be trained in skilled trades,” said Ousmane Kindo, President of the Civic Monitoring Movement in Bobo-Dioulasso. “For our compatriots returning home, this is an opportunity to acquire practical skills so that we can contribute to the development of our country.”

As of November 11, more than 37,000 Burkinabe nationals, including some 8,000 children have been repatriated from Guinea to Burkina Faso, according to the National Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR).

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