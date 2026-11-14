Burkina Faso issues arrest warrants for around 20 people, including journalists

Burkina Faso on Friday issued arrest warrants and extradition requests for around 20 people including exiled journalists, activists, an ex-minister, and former military officers.

They are accused of several terrorism-related charges including complicity in terrorist activities, financing of terrorism, and the “glorification of terrorism”.

Alleged acts of defamation, undermining the morale of the National Armed Forces and contempt of public authority, are also reportedly mentioned.

The warrants target high-profile individuals such as Radio France International journalist Newton Ahmed Barry and former foreign minister Djibril Bassolé.

Also targeted, albeit not by a warrant, is the Ivorian influencer Camille Makosso, who has some four million followers on social media and is known for diatribes against Sahel region juntas.

Burkina Faso wants legal action taken against him “in his country of residence” and said it hoped Ivory Coast would heed the request “in the name of international judicial cooperation”.

Ouagadougou Court of Appeal attorney general, Desire Sawadogo, said 14 arrest warrants with extradition requests had been issued, alongside seven standard warrants.

The authorities have also placed international outlets like France 24 under scrutiny, including some of its commentators.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, more than six cases involving over 45 individuals and legal entities are currently under investigation by the specialised anti-terror judicial unit.

It also said it has sought Meta’s cooperation in identifying the administrators of pages “that glorify terrorism” so that legal action can be taken against them.

Burkina Faso’s military leadership, that seized power in September 2022, has cracked down hard on any criticism.

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