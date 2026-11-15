Presidential polls open in Cape Verde with first female candidate

People are voting for a new president in Cape Verde with incumbent Jose Maria Neves favoured to win a second term in office in a country known for its stability in the politically volatile region.

He is facing off against the archipelago’s first female presidential candidate and former justice minister, Joana Rosa Amado, and four other opposition figures.

Rosa is running with the support of the opposition Movement for Democracy, a party that ruled the country for 10 years before losing in the parliamentary elections in May.

With a larger number of Cape Verdeans living overseas than on the islands, the campaign focused on the need to create jobs for young people and slow down emigration.

Neves has vowed to organise a youth summit during his second term while Rosa says government must make it possible for young people ​to build a ⁠future at home.

More than 300,000 people are eligible to vote until 6pm local time on Sunday with official ​provisional results expected in two or three days’ time.

The election is being watched by about 150 observers from the Economic Community of West African States, the African Union, and European Union.

If ​no candidate receives more than 50 per cent of the vote, there will be a runoff between the top two ​on 29 November.

Cape Verde, located in the Atlantic Ocean about 600 kilometres off the coast of Senegal, comprises 10 volcanic islands and is an increasingly popular tourist destination.

It made world headlines this year when its national football team reached the knockout stages in its first World Cup, and when a cruise ship containing people with hantavirus docked off its shores.

In July, the World Bank classified Cape Verde as an upper-middle-income country thanks to economic growth in the tourism sector.

However, the country faces many challenges, including persistent social inequality, geographic isolation, and a lack of affordable options for travelling between islands.

If elected, the main candidates have promised to implement measures to improve air and sea travel between the islands and also to construct new accommodation for tourists.

Among the population’s major concerns are the increased cost of living, fuel prices, and youth unemployment.

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