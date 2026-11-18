OHCHR has documented 4,595 people killed and 2,050 injured due to armed violence between January and 31 October, Spokesperson Marta Hurtado told journalists in Geneva.

This includes 1,167 killed and 459 injured between July and September.

During the same quarter, at least 340 women and girls were subjected to sexual violence, mainly gang rape, bringing the total number of cases from January to September to 1,497. Victims ranged from ages seven to 80.

A mother’s harrowing choice

Asked how 2026 figures overall compare with previous years, Ms. Hurta said that although some numbers “have gone down a little”, killings, rapes and child recruitment by gangs remain “awfully high”.

“I always refer to the report that we issued in February, where we had several examples of mothers saying, ‘I prefer to give my daughter to a gang member so she’s only raped and not gang raped,’” she said.

Violent armed groups continue to control large areas of Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince, and beyond. A Gang Suppression Force, authorised by the UN Security Council, has yet to be fully deployed.

Extrajudicial killings

Meanwhile, as security operations ramp up, gangs have adapted their tactics. Armed groups have carried out retaliatory attacks on residents suspected of cooperating with security forces, targeted kidnappings, increased forced recruitment of children and young people and placed tighter restrictions on freedom of movement.

They have also sought to influence upcoming elections through violence. Ms. Huerta noted that the leader of the ‘Brooklyn’ gang in the Cité Soleil neighbourhood allegedly prepared a candidate list to gain municipal positions. Two residents who denounced the scheme were shot dead.

OHCHR found that between July and September, at least 514 people were killed and 235 injured during security operations conducted by national security forces against gangs, at times with the support of a private military company.

Another 44 people were reported killed in extrajudicial killings by police officers outside anti-gang operations.

Uphold human rights law

“The Government needs to ensure that all security operations are firmly grounded in and conducted in compliance with international human rights law,” she said.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has called on all national and international security forces operating in Haiti, whether under the Gang Suppression Force – or outside its framework – to ensure their operations fully comply with international human rights law and prioritize protecting the population.

Security forces must strictly limit the use of lethal force to situations where it is unavoidable to protect life from an imminent threat, and as a last resort.

The UN rights chief also urged the Haitian authorities to strengthen effective oversight over forces under its command, investigate alleged violations – including extrajudicial executions, and ensure accountability.

Police training

OHCHR is supporting efforts to reduce risks. So far this year, staff have trained more than 1,300 police officers involved in anti-gang operations on human rights norms and standards in addition to providing human rights training to newly deployed contingents with the Gang Suppression Force.

“We call for strengthened protection and assistance services to affected communities, particularly survivors of sexual violence, and for the restoration of essential services in areas freed from gang control,” Ms. Hurtado said.

The UN human rights chief reiterated his call for the international community to promptly and fully deploy the UN Security Council-backed Gang Suppression Force, to impose sanctions on gang leaders, and to focus on those who control and benefit from criminal networks.

Furthermore, States must act urgently and decisively to crack down on the continuous illicit flow of weapons and ammunition into Haiti, in line with the UN Security Council arms embargo.

Hunger deepens

Meanwhile, the gang-driven violence is also driving a deepening food crisis.

More than 5.94 million people – 53 per cent of the population analysed – are facing high levels of acute food insecurity between September 2026 and February 2027, according to the internationally-recognized acute hunger index.

That includes 1.8 million facing Phase 4 Emergency conditions, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis, published on Tuesday by partners including WFP, FAO and UNICEF.

Insecurity remains the primary driver, disrupting livelihoods, farming, markets and access to food and essential services.

An estimated 1.49 million people have been displaced. Inflation reached 17 per cent year-on-year in August, and El Niño-related rainfall deficits and above-average temperatures are reducing agricultural production.

Conditions are projected to worsen between March and June next year, when 6.35 million people are expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity.

In the capital’s Cité Soleil neighbourhood and Cabaret – just outside Port au Prince – acute malnutrition is projected to reach critical levels by May 2027.

Source UN News

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