Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti has been posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Fela becomes the first musician born in Africa to be inducted into the revered honour roll.

At the ceremony in Los Angeles, Fela’s family accepted the honour on his behalf nearly thirty years after his death, cementing his legacy as the king of Afrobeat. He was inducted under the ‘Early Influence’ category.

Earlier this year, Fela became the first African to be awarded a Lifetime Grammy Award.

He was honored posthumously alongside Chaka Khan, Cher, Carlos Santana and Whitney Houston.

The award underscored the artist’s contribution to music and as the inspiration of one of the most popular contemporary African music genres, Afrobeats.

Fela, a saxophonist and father of Afrobeat, different from Afrobeats, known more popularly by his first name, was born in 1938 in colonial Nigeria.

His music career, which spanned decades between the late 1950s and up to the 1990s across multiple countries, is a signature blend of high-octane horn, jazz, and funk with Yoruba rhythms.

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