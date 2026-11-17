In Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, trees are being felled to make way for a new, bigger road. The sight of heavy machinery clearing green spaces has become increasingly familiar across the city.

Population growth has fuelled a construction boom in Nairobi over the last decade. Data from Kenya’s Treasury shows that the country’s construction sector grew by 6.8% in 2025 – up from 0.7% the previous year.

In Nairobi, private building completions hit 25,090 in 2025. “Nairobi city is growing, the population has really expanded. One thing we don’t have is we don’t have extra land, but the population keeps growing so we can only build on what we have. So if we are developing, maybe, the residential building infrastructure, we need to look at where are we building first.

Is it a gazetted, is it a conserved zone that needs to be maintained? That should not be developed, it should be retained for that purpose. But if it is a place that is zoned for possibility of development but it so happens that it already has some trees or biodiversity, then the question is we need to make a deliberate decision to see how much of that biodiversity, how much of those trees that are on that ground need to be preserved,” explains Nickson Otieno, Architect and Sustainability Practitioner at Niko Green, a sustainability consulting firm.

But the impact of Nairobi’s rapid urbanisation extends beyond the loss of greenery. It is also changing the habitats and behaviour of the city’s wildlife. The marabou stork is a common sight in Nairobi. In the past, the city’s trees predominantly provided nesting and perching spaces for the birds. Today, they have adapted to the changing surroundings by perching and building nests on billboards and buildings.

According to ornithologist John Musina, the presence of birds and their population in an urban area are a good indicator of its environmental health. “For us in ornithology, we say that when you study birds and just look at how many birds are in a given area, it gives you a proxy of what other things there are in that habitat. So, they are more or less what we call environmental indicators. And it’s important for us to note and underline that the number of birds in any urban setting is a good indicator of how the environmental health of that urban city is,” he says.

In recent months, street protests and legal proceedings have challenged several government-led development projects in Nairobi. On October 27, 2026, the Nairobi-based Environment and Land Court issued conservatory orders halting construction of a proposed car park at Nairobi National Park.

The orders followed a lawsuit filed by 4,642 activists opposing the project. However, a spot check across Nairobi shows that dozens of other public and private development projects are still underway, with trees continuing to be felled in different parts of the city. Once celebrated as the ‘Green City in the Sun’, Nairobi is now facing questions over whether it can retain that identity amid rapid urban development.

Environmental law advocate, Kelvin Kubai believes the city is already losing its green character. “A characteristic of Nairobi has always been a green city in the sun, but this has been eroded in the past decade by the actions of a few, let’s say over-ambitious developers who do not see the essence and the need of the trees.

They count these trees not as a significant characteristic of this city but as an obstacle that they have to clear away to pave way for development. And I see these to be a disconnect between understanding that these trees as well deserve to be part, and they have been a part and parcel of this city for a very long time,” Kubai says.

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