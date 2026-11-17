Mozambique’s opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane has appeared in court to face terrorism charges, reopening tensions over the disputed 2024 elections and raising concerns about the country’s political stability.

Mondlane, who leads the Anamola party, finished second to President Daniel Chapo in an election international observers said was marred by irregularities. He subsequently mobilised thousands of supporters in months of protests, which were met with a violent security crackdown that left at least 400 people dead, according to civil society groups.

Mondlane has rejected the charges, questioning the legality of the case. Speaking about the proceedings, he accused the Attorney General’s Office of withholding the accusation for 130 days and presenting documents with serious procedural irregularities. He argued that the accusation should be declared null and void.

His supporters also gathered to express their backing. Rogerio Zita, one of Mondlane’s supporters, insisted that the opposition leader had won the election and questioned why he was facing trial.

Zita said many Mozambicans continued to support Mondlane, whom they see as a voice for political change.

The trial comes amid lingering divisions over the election results and the deadly protests that followed. The case is expected to remain a major test for Mozambique’s justice system and political stability.

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