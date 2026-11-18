From the dusty, bustling markets of Accra to the busy streets of Hong Kong, the iconic red-white-and-blue chequered “Ghana Must Go” bags have crossed borders and generations.

The everyday utility is used for storage, shopping, laundry, moving and much more, and can now be found with all kinds of pictures and patterns.

They have become a symbol of migration, resilience, hope, and the pursuit of dreams.

“Ghana Must Go is here, come and buy. It’s good, it’s good,” Agnes Ambomah called out in a rhythmic sales pitch from her roadside stall in the Ghanaian capital.

“This red one is very good quality. This one is original,” she said, lifting one for a customer. At the age of 38, she is too young to remember the events that gave the bag its dark name.

But for 70-year-old Bashiru Tahiru, the sight of the bag brings back painful memories he would rather forget.

“It’s a bad luck bag. I don’t use it,” Tahiru said from his clothing shop in Accra’s sprawling Makola market.

Tahiru was among the roughly one million Ghanaians forced to leave Nigeria during a government-ordered expulsion of undocumented migrants in the early 1980s.

Working as a port labourer in Lagos, he remembers packing his belongings into one of the striped bags as he prepared to leave.

He was afraid to be seen carrying it on the streets as it had already become a marker of migrants that the nation had suddenly turned against.

Tahiru recalled leaving Nigeria aboard one of several cargo evacuation ships organised by the Ghanaian government.

Today, the bag once associated with humiliation of expulsion and poverty has become an indispensable staple in West Africa.

“It has become a utility bag,” said University of Ghana historian Kweku Darko Ankrah. “The negative connotation attached to migration is no longer there.”

Artists and designers have also grown fond of the material.

Ghanaian artist Abdur Rahman Muhammad paints portraits using the bag’s pattern as a recurring background motif.

“In my work, it has come to represent resilience, hope and pursuit of dreams,” he said at his Accra studio.

In 2007, luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton released its own spin on the bag, leading to accusations of cultural appropriation and insensitivity to its connection to mass expulsions.

But it also showed “how the bag has now transformed from poor status to the middle level, and even to the elite status”, according to Ankrah.

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