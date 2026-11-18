The teenage boy felt his heart drop. His mind went blank.

He’d sent the nude photo the girl wanted, and now she was demanding money. She threatened to post the picture to his family, friends and boss and effectively destroy his life.

He no longer believed there was a buxom brunette with a sweet smile on the other side of his phone. But he never imagined that one day he’d find out who was.

The teen was trapped in a scam that increasingly targets young men: Sextortion. The FBI has warned of a surge in financially motivated sextortion of minors – threatening to expose people’s private images unless they send money. This year is on track to be the worst ever.

By August, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) had received more than 40,000 reports of financial sextortion, against a total of 50,000 for all of last year. The impact can be lethal: Dozens of young people have taken their own lives after being sextorted.

Most sextortion crimes are never solved. But the AP and FRONTLINE met the teen’s scammer in Lagos: A soft-spoken Nigerian student named Ayomide who is in his early 20’s.

He said he needed the money to pay his rent and finish his schooling.

“It’s a simple way, go on TikTok, create a page. Like create a scam page add pictures,” said Ayomide. He spoke with AP on condition his full name be withheld due to his illegal work.

TikTok says it uses automated and human review to remove harmful content. It took down the scam accounts AP flagged, but we continued to see other accounts appear.

Ayomide shared chat histories of some of his successful scams, including with his victim in Canada. The AP does not publish the names of underage victims, and reached out to the teen after he turned 18. He spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss traumatic events he had not even discussed with his family.

Ayomide told him that if he didn’t want his photo posted, he’d have to pay. Panicked, the teen said he sent $500.

Ayomide is part of a thriving subculture in Nigeria, in which scamming has been normalised — fueled, some say, by the legacy of colonialism. Yahoo Boys — as online scammers are known locally — are helping drive a global surge in sextortion by exploiting Western social media and payment infrastructure to blackmail their victims, the AP and FRONTLINE found. Even as sextortion rates reach record highs, steps some major social media platforms have taken to increase privacy have only made teens more vulnerable, data shows.

More than 60 teens under 18 years old from around the world have killed themselves after being financially sextorted since the end of 2021, according to Paul Raffile, a cybersecurity analyst.

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