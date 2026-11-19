Screens displayed images from the game, while mock crime scene tape added to the atmosphere. The excitement was palpable among players eager to explore the latest instalment of Rockstar Games’ crime series. Some players told AFP they planned to skip college for two days to play, declaring that nothing else mattered for the next 48 hours. In Miami, United States, the launch inspired a crossover with the NBA’s Miami Heat, whose arena was transformed into Vice City, the fictional metropolis featured in GTA VI and inspired by Miami itself. Fans queued for hours before rushing into the arena shop to purchase limited-edition jerseys and shorts bearing the game’s branding. The release follows the extraordinary success of GTA V, launched in 2013, which became one of the most commercially successful entertainment products ever. The celebrations underline the franchise’s cultural reach, extending well beyond gaming into sport, fashion and popular culture.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related