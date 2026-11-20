In the global power game of U.N. climate talks, tiny islands form a small but vocal bloc of nations demanding the world act on the climate crisis that threatens their existence.

Speaking to the Associated Press on the sidelines of a Greenpeace demonstration at the COP31 climate talks in Turkey, Hanen Keskes, political campaigns lead at Greenpeace Middle East North Africa, said progress at the talks had been disappointing.

“We’re not seeing much implementation because of the key issue, which is climate finance,” Keskes said.

“We’re seeing a lot of pushback, specifically from developed countries in actually implementing their obligations to provide climate finance, public, fair, and accessible and adequate climate finance to developing countries.”

This year’s climate conference is in its second and final week in Turkey’s resort town of Antalya.

These talks follow months of climate-induced disasters, geopolitical shocks and an intensifying El Niño that is making life in the world’s smallest countries even more precarious.

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