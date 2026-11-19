General Comment No. 38 sets out how Article 22 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights should be interpreted. Article 22 guarantees the right to freedom of association.

The guidance comes at a time when civil society groups, human rights defenders, trade unions, political parties and grassroots movements face growing legal and administrative hurdles.

Freedom of association allows people to come together voluntarily – including at work – to pursue shared goals. The committee called it a cornerstone of democracy and essential to the enjoyment of other rights.

‘A crucial barometer’

“Attacks and infringements on the right to freedom of association are thus a crucial barometer of a broader crackdown on human rights, the rule of law and democracy,” it said.

“The right to freedom of association is not conditioned by a State’s authorisation or acknowledgement. This means that no prior authorisation is needed for its enjoyment and exercise.”

The committee stressed that people must be free to choose whether to form or join registered or informal associations, a decision that “rests solely with the individuals themselves”.

Simply joining or belonging to an unregistered association “must not be criminalised or sanctioned”, it added.

Dissent and protest protected

The right also covers ideas and activities that may be seen as “controversial, dissent or disruptive”, including “peaceful collective civil disobedience actions”.

The committee warned against misusing counter-terrorism and national security laws, including vaguely worded laws targeting so-called “extremist” or “undesirable” organizations.

Associations are also entitled to seek, receive and use funding, including from abroad, and to cooperate internationally “without the risk of being labelled a ‘foreign agent’ or any similar label or a threat to national security”.

No spying or infiltration

The committee also cautioned against surveillance of associations and their members, including digital surveillance, and against infiltration by undercover police or intelligence agents.

Freedom of association is not absolute. However, the committee said any restrictions must be the exception and must have a clear legal basis and a legitimate aim. They must also be strictly necessary and proportionate.

Forcibly suspending or dissolving an association should only ever be a last resort and must be subject to judicial safeguards, it added. The committee stressed that “the relation between right and restriction and between rule and exception must not be reversed”.

The UN Human Rights Committee is made up of 18 international experts who monitor how countries implement the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which 175 States have ratified.

Members are elected by States parties for four-year terms. They are not UN staff and are not paid for their work.

Source UN News

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