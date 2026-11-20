48 teams, 104 matches: FIFA U-17 World Cup kicks off in QatarQataris hosting the FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup, which kicked off on 19 November 2026. It is the second time the country has staged the tournament, following its first hosting in 2025.

Qatar is set to host the competition for five consecutive years, through 2029.

This year’s tournament features 48 teams and more than 104 matches.

Eight matches were played on the opening day, with Uganda and Egypt among the teams in action. More than 10 African nations are competing, as they look to improve on their performances in previous editions.

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